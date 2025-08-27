ED files charge sheet against Three C Shelters, promoters in Greenopolis scam

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Gurugram Zonal Office, has filed a charge sheet against Three C Shelters Pvt Ltd, its promoters Nirmal Singh, Vidur Bharadwaj, and Surpreet Singh Suri, along with group entities and others, in connection with the stalled Greenopolis real estate project in the city.

The charge sheet was filed on July 30 before the Special Court (PMLA), Saket, New Delhi. On August 7, the court issued notices to the company, its promoters, and associated entities.

The ED initiated its probe on the basis of an FIR registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), New Delhi, following complaints from hundreds of homebuyers.

The FIR alleged large-scale cheating and criminal breach of trust by the developers. The EOW has already filed multiple charge sheets, with the matter pending before the Saket court for framing of charges.

According to the ED investigation, Three C Shelters Pvt Ltd and Orris Infrastructure Pvt Ltd entered into a joint development agreement in November 2011 to construct Greenopolis, a 29-tower housing project with over 1,700 flats launched in 2012.

Despite collecting over Rs 1,100 crore from homebuyers -- in many cases over 90 per cent of the flat cost -- the developers failed to deliver possession. Construction stopped in 2016, with only skeletal structures built.

The probe revealed that more than Rs 600 crore of homebuyers’ funds were siphoned off through fraudulent means by 3C Group entities. Funds were allegedly diverted to related companies, routed through Kolkata-based shell firms, and siphoned via bogus billing through Globus Constructions Pvt Ltd, an in-house contractor. Globus was controlled by Harmeet Singh Oberoi, brother-in-law of promoter Nirmal Singh.

The ED further found that Rs 214.09 crore was diverted to group entities, Rs 131.46 crore was routed through shell firm NU Ruchi Barter Pvt Ltd (Kolkata), Rs 125.67 crore was siphoned via Globus Constructions Pvt Ltd, and unsold inventory of 2 lakh sq. ft. worth nearly Rs 90 crore was misused for non-project purposes.

The accused allegedly manipulated books of accounts, created fake creditors, and layered funds through multiple shell entities to conceal diversion.

In November 2024, the ED carried out searches under Section 17 of PMLA at multiple premises, seizing incriminating documents and immovable properties. It has so far attached assets worth Rs 506.45 crore through two provisional orders under Section 5(1) of PMLA, and has sought their confiscation before the Special Court, an ED statement said.

--IANS

skp/uk