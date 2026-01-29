ED files charge sheet against six in money laundering case in MP's Alirajpur

Bhopal/Indore, Jan 30 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate's (ED) Indore Sub-Zonal Office has filed a charge sheet against Kamal Rathore and five other accused persons before the Special Judge under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

Read More

The case centres on a major fraud involving the misappropriation of government funds amounting to Rs 20.47 crore from the Block Education Office in Katthiwada of Alirajpur district, ED said in a statement on Thursday.

The fraudulent activities spanned from April 2018 to July 2023, during which time the accused allegedly cleared fake bills and siphoned off treasury funds meant for educational programmes and welfare schemes.

Investigations under the PMLA revealed that Kamal Rathore, acting in collusion with the other accused, systematically embezzled substantial amounts over nearly five years.

The probe began following an FIR lodged by Katthiwada Police Station, which led to a charge sheet under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act, and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

On January 6, 2026, the Special Court issued notices to the accused based on these proceedings, the central probe agency said.

Earlier actions by the ED included search operations under Section 17 of the PMLA, which resulted in the seizure of incriminating documents and the provisional attachment of Rs 25 lakh in funds.

"The main accused, Kamal Rathore, was arrested by the central probe agency on August 7, 2025, and he remains in judicial custody," the ED statement said.

Further scrutiny showed that the accused had acquired immovable properties worth Rs 4.3 crore using proceeds generated from the crime.

These assets have been provisionally attached as part of the money laundering investigation.

The charge sheet formally arraigns six key conspirators in the case.

The ED emphasised that the embezzlement deprived essential educational and welfare initiatives in the region of much-needed resources.

Officials described the fraud as a deliberate and organised scheme that exploited government mechanisms over an extended period.

The central probe agency continues its investigation to uncover additional details, trace any further proceeds of crime, and identify other possible involvement.

This development follows earlier raids and attachments reported in September 2025, when properties valued at around Rs 4.5 crore linked to the same accused were attached.

The filing of the charge sheet marks a significant step in holding the perpetrators accountable under anti-money laundering laws, aiming to recover illicit gains and deter similar financial irregularities in public offices.

Authorities have assured that the probe will proceed rigorously to ensure justice in the matter.

--IANS

sktr/khz