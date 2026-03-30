ED files charge sheet against Santosh Kumar, associates in Rs 22.86 crore Jharkhand embezzlement case

Ranchi, March 30 (IANS) The Directorate of Enforcement's (ED) Ranchi Zonal Office, has filed a Prosecution Complaint (PC) before the special PMLA court against Santosh Kumar, his wife Lalita Sinha, and a shell firm, M/s Rockdrill Constructions (OPC) Private Limited, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with alleged fraudulent embezzlement of government funds.

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According to the ED, the case pertains to irregularities in the Drinking Water and Sanitation Department (DWSD), Swarnarekha Head Works Division, Ranchi, where funds were allegedly siphoned off through fraudulent means. The agency initiated its probe based on an FIR and a subsequent charge sheet filed by the Jharkhand Police.

The investigation revealed that Santosh Kumar, while serving as a cashier-cum-upper division clerk, allegedly abused his official position and siphoned off approximately Rs. 22.86 crore from the Government Treasury. The ED stated that while initial police estimates indicated a smaller quantum of fraud, its investigation uncovered a larger extent of the alleged financial irregularities.

Officials said the probe exposed a systematic modus operandi involving the diversion of funds using fraudulent payee IDs and manipulation of dormant DDO (Drawing and Disbursing Officer) codes. These mechanisms were allegedly used to facilitate unauthorised transfers and conceal the trail of illicit transactions.

The agency further noted that the proceeds of crime were layered and integrated into the legitimate economy through investments in high-value assets. These included the purchase of a 6.81-decimal plot of land in Ranchi's Ratu, registered in the name of the accused’s sister, along with the booking of a Toyota Innova Crysta vehicle in the name of his wife.

Investigators also found that substantial amounts were invested in jewellery worth over Rs 1.78 crore, more than 25 mutual fund schemes, and multiple fixed deposits. During the course of the investigation, the ED conducted searches at 26 premises, leading to the seizure of Rs 55.08 lakh in unaccounted cash and incriminating documents indicating systemic corruption.

Additionally, properties worth approximately Rs 2.18 crore have already been provisionally attached, which have been confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority under PMLA.

The ED has stated that further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

--IANS

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