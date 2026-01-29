ED files charge sheet against MP govt official in disproportionate assets case

Bhopal/Raipur, Jan 30 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate's (ED) Indore Sub Zonal Office, has filed a charge sheet against Ashok Sharma before the Special Court for PMLA cases in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, ED officials said.

The action stems from an investigation initiated on the basis of an FIR and subsequent charge sheet filed by Ujjain's Lokayukta Police under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Sharma, who served as the Divisional Deputy Director in the Nagriya Prashasan Evam Vikas Vibhag, is accused of amassing disproportionate assets far beyond his known sources of income, ED said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the ED's findings, between 1998 and 2010, Ashok Sharma allegedly acquired illicit wealth amounting to Rs 1.64 crore by misusing his official position.

The investigation revealed that Sharma employed a complex layering strategy, routing the proceeds of crime through multiple bank accounts held by his family members.

"These funds were then used to purchase various immovable properties, in an apparent attempt to project the tainted assets as legitimate," the central agency said.

In a significant development, the ED had earlier issued a provisional attachment order on March 25, 2025, targeting three immovable properties valued at Rs 0.95 crore.

"These properties, held in the names of Sharma's family members, are believed to be part of the proceeds of crime and have been attached under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act," the central agency added.

The complaint filed by the ED marks a critical step in the legal proceedings against Sharma, aiming to establish the link between his disproportionate assets and the alleged acts of corruption.

The central probe agency has underscored that the investigation is still underway, suggesting that further revelations and actions may follow.

This case highlights the ongoing efforts by enforcement agencies to crack down on corruption within government departments.

It also underscores the importance of financial scrutiny and legal accountability for public servants entrusted with developmental responsibilities.

As the proceedings continue, the spotlight remains on the mechanisms used to conceal and convert illicit gains into seemingly lawful assets, a practice that enforcement bodies are increasingly determined to dismantle.

--IANS

