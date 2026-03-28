ED files charge sheet against former MP health services director in money laundering case

Bhopal, March 28 (IANS) The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bhopal Zonal Office, has escalated its crackdown on corruption by filing a chargesheet against Dr Amarnath Mittal, former Director of Health Services, Government of Madhya Pradesh, and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

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The complaint was submitted before the Special Court (PMLA) in Bhopal on March 26.

The case stems from an FIR registered by the Lokayukta, Bhopal, under Sections 13(1)(e) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended). The allegations centre on Dr Mittal acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income while serving as a public servant.

These assets were valued at approximately Rs 2.38 crore, representing a staggering 396.67 per cent excess over his legitimate earnings.

During the investigation, ED officials uncovered that the accused had laundered the Proceeds of Crime -- generated through corrupt practices -- by investing them in both movable and immovable properties situated in Bhopal and Raisen districts of Madhya Pradesh.

The probe revealed a sophisticated attempt to integrate illicit funds into the legitimate economy through strategic investments in real estate and other assets.

Earlier, in January 2026, the ED had provisionally attached properties worth a total of Rs 9.78 crore, which represented the full value of assets where the tainted money was parked and layered. These included residential and agricultural lands as well as other movable assets.

The attachment order effectively froze the properties to prevent any further dissipation of the Proceeds of Crime.

The case highlights the Enforcement Directorate’s aggressive stance against public servants involved in corruption and subsequent money laundering. Dr Mittal’s alleged actions not only violated anti-corruption laws but also undermined public trust in the health administration of Madhya Pradesh, a department responsible for critical public welfare services.

Sources indicate that the investigation remains ongoing, with ED continuing to trace any additional links or beneficiaries. The filing of the prosecution complaint marks a significant milestone, paving the way for trial in the special PMLA court.

If convicted, the accused could face stringent penalties, including imprisonment and confiscation of attached properties. This development comes amid broader efforts by central agencies to curb corruption in government departments across India.

--IANS

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