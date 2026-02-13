ED files charge sheet against 3 accused over illegal land deals in Dehradun

Dehradun, Feb 13 (IANS) The ED filed a charge sheet against three persons in a Special Court (PMLA) in Dehradun in a money laundering case linked to proceeds of crime generated through dubious land deals in Uttarakhand’s capital Dehradun, an official said on Friday.

The chargesheet against Humayun Parvez, Mohd. A case was filed by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Dehradun, against Vakil and Mukesh Kumar Gupta under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, said an official statement.

The case involves a sophisticated syndicate that laundered money by systematically fabricating land records within the state's Revenue Archives, it said.

The accused fraudulently took over high-value land parcels in Dehradun and resold them for illegal gains, the ED said.

In the instant prosecution complaint, the accused prepared bogus documents in respect of prime land measuring 2,550 sq. yards at Mauja Majra, Pargana Kendriye Doon, Dehradun, the ED said.

Original records for 1958 were tampered with and replaced in official registries, and later these land parcels were sold through fraudulent registries executed between 2019 and 2020, the statement said.

The ED investigation revealed a meticulously planned criminal conspiracy to generate Proceeds of Crime (PoC).

During search operations in the case, the seizures made by the ED include Rs. 24.50 lakh in cash, Rs. 11.50 lakh in frozen bank accounts, and jewellery containing diamonds, gold, and silver worth Rs. 58.80 lakh, the ED said.

The investigation confirmed that the accused engaged in systematic land fraud, generating illegal proceeds and attempting to project them as legitimate assets.

The accused conspired with staff at the Registrar's offices in Dehradun and Saharanpur to access original volumes of land records, the ED said.

The properties were first "transferred" to the names of the accused's long-deceased relatives, including Humayun Parvez's father, Zaleelur Rehman. The accused then posed as the legal heirs of these deceased persons to claim "legitimate rights over the property”, the ED said.

These forged deeds were used to sell the land to unsuspecting buyers, converting the forged "assets" into liquid cash, it said.

In this manner, Rs 3.66 crore was generated by Humayun Parvez through 11 fraudulent registries. Apart from this, Rs 40 lakh was generated by Md. Vakil, through illegal sale of land, the ED said.

--IANS

rch/dan

