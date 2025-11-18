ED court in Mumbai to frame charges against ex-Maha Minister Nawab Malik in PMLA case

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) A special PMLA court in Mumbai has rejected a discharge petition filed in the money laundering case against former Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik, paving the way for the framing of charges on Tuesday.

The court has directed all accused, including Malik, to remain present for the proceedings when the charges are framed.

The discharge plea was moved by Malik’s firm, Malik Infrastructure, which argued that the Enforcement Directorate’s case was built on “guesses and conjectures” and that the company did not even exist when the alleged illegal land transactions occurred.

The court, however, held that there was sufficient prima facie evidence to proceed.

It was observed that the preliminary probe indicates Malik, along with Haseena Parkar, Salim Patel and Sardar Khan -- allegedly linked to the D-Company -- was involved in the illegal acquisition and subsequent laundering of valuable land, called “proceeds of crime”.

Malik also sought a six-week deferment of the framing of the charges. He said there is a hearing on the matter in the Bombay High Court very soon.

His counsel, Taraq Sayed, argued that the ED had withheld several documents that could help the defence. He said that if complete disclosure is made, there would be no need to frame charges.

Special Public Prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves countered that the High Court had granted no stay, and proceedings could not be halted.

Accepting the ED’s arguments, the court noted that both the Supreme Court and the High Court have issued directives to expedite cases involving MPs and MLAs. It, therefore, rejected Malik’s request to postpone the process.

Malik was arrested by the ED in February 2022 for allegedly conspiring with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s sister, Haseena Parkar, to illegally acquire around three acres of prime land in Mumbai’s Kurla area.

The ED has pegged the proceeds of crime at Rs 16 crore and has also alleged the use of forged documents.

Malik and two companies are named as accused, but no charges have been framed till now. The court is set to formally frame charges against all accused later in the day.

--IANS

skp/dpb