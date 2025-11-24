ED conducts search operations on gaming platform companies in Bengaluru, Gurugram

Bengaluru, Nov 24 (IANS) Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bengaluru, has conducted search operations under PMLA, 2002, at various locations across Bengaluru and Gurugram, according to an official statement released on Monday by the ED.

An official said that the raids included the office of Nirdesa Networks Pvt. Ltd. (NNPL), Gameskraft Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (GTPL), and residential premises of its Directors and other accused/suspected persons over large-scale fraud, manipulated game outcomes and other allegations, according to an official statement released on Monday by the ED.

An official said that eight bank accounts having a balance of Rs 18.57 crore have been frozen.

He said that the raids were conducted from November 18 to November 22.

“During the search operations, incriminating devices like mobile phones, laptops are seized,” he said.

The official pointed out that the ED initiated an investigation based on an FIR registered by the Karnataka Police, wherein it was alleged that Pocket52, a gaming platform operated by Nirdesha Networks Pvt Ltd, is accused of large-scale fraud, manipulating game outcomes, player collusion, technical glitches, withdrawal restrictions, and lack of transparency.

The complainant reported losing over Rs 3 crore due to systematic cheating, with Pocket52 and the parent company being named in the FIR and under investigation for cheating and regulatory violations.

During the investigation under the PMLA, and search proceedings, it was found that many users have raised complaints, concerns over manipulation, lack of transparency and thereby the company intentionally exploited the users while failing to provide compensation to users for their losses.

Accordingly, incriminating devices like mobile phones, laptops have been seized from the premises of Directors/Founders of the company, and voluminous data backup has been taken from the premises of the Gameskraft company Technologies Pvt Limited.

Even after the ban on Real Money Games by the Union government, an amount of more than Rs 30 crore is still held by the company in its escrow accounts without refunding to the gamers and customers.

Further, 8 bank accounts are escrow accounts for payout maintained with various banks having a balance of Rs 18.57 crore, wherein proceeds of crime are suspected to be parked by the accused entities, including NNPL, Pockegt52 and others. Further investigation is in process.

--IANS

mka/dan