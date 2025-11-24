ED charges ex-Jalandhar sub-postmaster for Rs 8.48 crore embezzlement

New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint against former Jalandhar Sub-Postmaster Sanjeev Kumar and others before the Special Court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Mohali, alleging their involvement in a massive embezzlement of public funds running into several crores, the agency said on Monday.

The complaint was filed on November 21, following detailed investigations into large-scale fraud and money laundering linked to the manipulation of postal savings accounts.

According to the ED, the probe was initiated on the basis of a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR accusing Sanjeev Kumar and his associates of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and corruption during his tenure as a Sub-Postmaster in Jalandhar.

The agency’s findings revealed a sophisticated modus operandi involving the creation of fake accounts, falsification of entries, and diversion of deposits belonging to unsuspecting customers.

Investigators stated that Kumar allegedly opened 54 fake savings accounts, causing a loss of Rs 3.40 crore to the government exchequer.

He also manipulated entries in 41 savings accounts, leading to an additional loss of Rs 2.79 crore, and tampered with 51 recurring deposit (RD) accounts, resulting in a further Rs 1.89 crore loss.

In total, the ED estimates that Kumar fraudulently withdrew Ra 8.48 crore in government funds through cash transactions and multiple bank accounts controlled by him and his associates.

“Through the criminal activities, the accused persons generated huge Proceeds of Crime (POC) and utilised the same in maintaining a lavish lifestyle, splurged in gambling, personal expenditure and purchase of immovable properties,” the ED said in its press note.

“Further, Sanjeev Kumar opened multiple accounts in the name of Sajni Bala and Kewal Krishan and used and controlled these accounts to launder the generated POC,” it added.

Earlier this year, the agency had provisionally attached movable and immovable assets worth Rs 42 lakh belonging to these individuals. The attachment, made on March 21, 2025, was subsequently confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority.

The ED said that further investigation into the money laundering network and potential involvement of additional accused persons remains ongoing.

