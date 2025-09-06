ED carries out search operations in DMFT scam in Chhattisgarh

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has carried out search operations at 28 locations in the state of Chhattisgarh, linked to the District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT) Scam under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002.

The searches carried out on September 3-4, 2025, included residential and official premises of the contractors/vendors and their liaisoners / middlemen related to Chhattisgarh Rajya Beej Evam Krishi Vikas Nigam Ltd. (Beej Nigam).

“The search and seizure operation resulted in seizure of cash amounting to Rs. 4 crore, 10 kg of Silver Bullions as well as other incriminating documents, digital devices, etc.,” the agency said.

ED initiated an investigation based on FIRs registered by the Chhattisgarh Police, under various Sections of the IPC,1860 and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, against the vendors/contractors and government officials, for alleged misappropriation of DMFT funds.

According to the ED, DMFT is a trust, funded by miners and has been set up in all districts of Chhattisgarh to work for the benefit of those affected by mining-related projects and activities.

“However, certain Govt. Officials in collusion with certain vendors/contractors and middlemen misappropriated the same and generated the Proceeds of Crime (POC) by getting allotment of tenders illegally instead of a huge amount of commission/bribe,” it said.

“ED investigation revealed that DMFT funds of various districts of Chhattisgarh, amounting to nearly Rs. 350 crore, were used through Beej Nigam,” it added.

Through Beej Nigam, works were allotted to the vendors/contractors for the supply of agri-implements, pulveriser, mini dal mills, seeds, etc., and commissions/bribes up to 60 per cent of the contract value (Proceeds of crime) were taken from them by the liaisoners and finally reached certain government officials and other associates.

Earlier, properties worth Rs 21.47 crore were provisionally attached by the ED and duly confirmed by the Adjudicating authority. Also, one Prosecution Complaint has been filed in the Special PMLA Court, Raipur, wherein 16 persons have been arrayed as accused.

Furthermore, three persons (Ranu Sahu, IAS, Maya Varrier, State Service officer and Manoj Kumar Dwivedi) have been arrested in this case.

Further investigation is in progress.

