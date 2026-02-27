ED attaches UAE-based fugitive's Gurugram properties valued at Rs 90 crore

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached properties worth Rs 90.04 crore in Gurugram linked to the UAE-based fugitive Inderjeet Singh Yadav, who is allegedly involved in coercive settlements of loans given by private financers and other crimes, including murder and cheating and fraud involving over Rs 110 crore, an official said on Friday.

Read More

The ED's Gurugram Zonal Office attached various plots, residential and commercial properties owned by Yadav and his wife Reena Kumari, the official said in a statement.

The ED had issued provisional attachment order under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, on Thursday for attaching the immovable properties.

The ED initiated the investigation on the basis of more than 15 FIRs registered and charge sheets filed by Haryana Police and Uttar Pradesh Police against Yadav and his associates under various provisions of the Arms Act, 1959, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

"In the FIRs, it has been alleged that Yadav, owner and key controller of Gem Records Entertainment Private Limited (operating as 'Gems Tunes'), is a known strongman involved in criminal activities like murder, extortion, coercive settlements of loans given by private financers, fraud, cheating, illegal land grabbing, and violent offences," the ED statement said.

Yadav is wanted in various cases by the Haryana Police and is currently absconding and operating from the UAE, it added.

The ED investigation revealed that corporate houses like Apollo Green Energy Limited and others allegedly availed huge private loans from private financers based in Dighal at Jhajjar in Haryana and issued postdated cheques as security.

"The investigation established that Yadav acted as a strongman and enforcer, who facilitated coercive settlements of these high-value private loan disputes running into hundreds of crores of rupees, through threats, intimidation and the use of armed associates/local armed gangs with the involvement of organised crime syndicates operating from abroad," the ED said.

Yadav has also been named to be involved in the murder of a Dighal-based financier and is reportedly absconding in that case, the central probe agency added.

Investigation so far has unearthed proceeds of crime amounting to more than Rs 110 crore attributable to Yadav, which were subsequently utilised for acquisition of immovable properties, luxury vehicles and maintenance of a lavish lifestyle, while declaring minimal income in his tax returns.

"Despite being given multiple opportunities, Yadav has not joined investigation by allegedly residing in the UAE thereby evading due process of law," the ED said.

Earlier in this case, the ED had conducted search operations at various premises related to Yadav and other related persons/entities resulting into seizure of cash amounting to Rs 6.41 crore, jewellery valued at Rs 17.4 crore, five luxury vehicles, multiple cheque books and documents relating to immovable properties valued at Rs 35 crore and other incriminating documents and digital data.

--IANS

rch/khz