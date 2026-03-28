ED attaches Rs 2.37cr assets in Arunachal highway compensation scam

New Delhi/Itanagar, March 28 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Arunachal Pradesh has provisionally attached properties valued at approximately Rs 2.37 crore under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with the Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH) land acquisition compensation scam, the central probe agency said on Saturday.

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The Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH) is a major 2,407-km-long, two-lane highway project traversing 16 districts in Arunachal Pradesh and primarily functioning as National Highway-13 (NH-13).

In an official statement, the ED said that its Itanagar Sub-Zonal Office has provisionally attached properties worth approximately Rs 2.37 crore under the PMLA, 2002, in connection with the alleged scam.

The attachment was carried out through a Provisional Attachment Order dated March 23, issued under Section 5(1) of the PMLA.

The attached properties include land measuring 47,350 square metres at Dolo village in Nyapin, Kurung Kumey district, held in the name of Tadar Babin, and a traditional house located at Jath village in Yachuli, Keyi Panyor district, held in the name of Likha Maj.

These assets represent proceeds of crime derived from the alleged fraudulent diversion of government compensation funds.

According to the ED, the investigation pertains to large-scale irregularities in the assessment and disbursement of land acquisition compensation under the Trans-Arunachal Highway project, specifically the Potin–Bopi stretch.

Findings of a Fact-Finding Committee (FFC) revealed that excess payments amounting to approximately Rs 44.98 crore were made over and above admissible compensation, resulting in a substantial loss to the government exchequer.

The probe has uncovered the alleged involvement of several public servants and private individuals in a well-organised conspiracy.

Among them is Kemo Lollen, then Deputy Commissioner of Ziro, who, as a joint signatory to the compensation account, allegedly played a key role in authorising and facilitating fraudulent disbursements.

Other accused include Bharat Lingu, then District Land Revenue and Settlement Officer (DLRSO), Ziro, who allegedly processed and approved manipulated compensation claims, and Toko Taje, a Junior Engineer and member of the Structural Assessment Team, who is accused of facilitating inflated and fictitious structural assessments.

Toko Tath is also accused of assisting in the fraudulent inclusion of beneficiaries, while Kabak Bhatt, another Junior Engineer, allegedly facilitated the diversion and layering of funds through intermediary entities.

Further, Likha Maj and Tadar Babin, shown as beneficiaries, are alleged to have received substantial compensation without lawful entitlement.

The ED stated that they knowingly participated in routing, withdrawing, and utilising such funds, thereby aiding in the concealment and projection of proceeds of crime as untainted property.

Earlier, the ED conducted search operations on February 6, 2026, at multiple locations across Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. These searches led to the seizure of Rs 2.40 crore in cash from Likha Maj and Rs 22 lakh from Tadar Babin, along with the freezing of bank balances amounting to approximately Rs 1.19 crore. Investigators also recovered incriminating documents and digital evidence.

Prior to this, the ED had identified and frozen funds worth approximately Rs 3.95 crore in bank accounts and deposits linked to the accused.

With the latest attachment, the total value of proceeds of crime secured in the case through attachment, seizure, and freezing has reached approximately Rs 10.13 crore.

The ED had earlier filed a Prosecution Complaint on March 12, 2024, before the Special Court (PMLA) in Yupia against Kabak Bhatt.

The court took cognisance of the complaint on March 14, 2024. Subsequent investigation has led to the identification of additional proceeds of crime and the involvement of more accused persons, resulting in the present attachment aimed at securing equivalent value for eventual confiscation under the provisions of the PMLA. Further investigation into the scam is underway.

--IANS

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