ED attaches properties worth Rs 4.79 crore in drugs case

Hyderabad, Feb 12 (IANS) The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.79 crore under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with a money laundering investigation related to illegal manufacturing and sale of Alprazolam, a psychotropic substance.

Read More

The attached properties belong to Girmagouni Sudheer, Bishweswar Singh, Rajeshwar Sharma Joshi, Bhavanigari Prabhu Vara Goud, Gajjela Sreesailam Goud and others and are situated in various districts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, ED, Hyderabad Zonal office said in a release on Thursday.

The Central agency initiated PMLA investigation on the basis of FIR registered by Gummadidala Police Station, Sangareddy district against various persons involved in illegal manufacturing, sale and purchase of Alprazolam.

ED investigation revealed that Girmagouni Sudheer had been involved in the business of buying and selling Alprazolam since 2014 on commission basis with the help of his brother Bhavanigari Prabhuvara Goud and brother-in-law Gajjela Sreeshailam Goud. They used to sell Alprazolam to toddy vendors, who used to mix it in toddy to improve its potency. Later, he expanded this illegal business with the help of Bishweswar Singh.

During 2023, G Sudheer Goud and Bishweswar Singh purchased a factory of Sai Priya Chemicals in Bacharam Village, Abdullapurmet, Hyderabad in partnership with Rajeshwar Sharma Joshi and renamed it as Stanchem Chemicals. The accused started manufacturing of Alprazolam from the said factory premises. The sale proceeds of Alprazolam were shared by them in proportion to their investment in the factory, ED said.

They investigation also revealed that Proceeds of Crime out of illegal manufacturing and sale of Alprazolam were received by the accused in cash. The said Proceeds of Crime were either utilized for direct cash payments to acquire immovable properties or for making cash deposits in bank accounts and thereafter using the same to purchase immovable properties. Cash deposits were made in their accounts as well as the bank accounts of their wives. Immovable properties were also acquired in their names as well as in the names of their spouses.

ED had earlier conducted searches in the case at seven premises on August 21, 2025 which resulted in the seizure of incriminating documents, Indian currency of Rs. 5 lakh, foreign currencies of USD 834 and Euro 1910, one piece of 100-gram gold bullion and 17 Silver Bars weighing around 2996.231gms. Further investigation is under progress, added the release.

--IANS

ms/pgh