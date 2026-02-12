ED attaches assets worth Rs 11.81cr linked to ex-MP Tribal Welfare officer

Bhopal, Feb 12 (IANS) The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bhopal Zonal Office, has provisionally attached immovable properties valued at Rs 11.81 crore belonging to Jagdish Prasad Sarvate, a former Deputy Director in the Adim Jati Kalyan Vibhag (Tribal Welfare Department), Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, according to an official press release.

The attachment follows an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, initiated on the basis of an FIR registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Jabalpur, under Sections 13(1)(b) read with 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended).

According to the ED, the predicate offence relates to Sarvate allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income during his tenure in the department.

The ED stated that its investigation revealed that Sarvate acquired various immovable properties through alleged proceeds of crime while serving in the department. These include residential properties, agricultural land and commercial assets spread across districts such as Bhopal, Mandla, Umaria and Seoni in Madhya Pradesh.

Several properties were allegedly purchased outright through cash payments, while others were financed through loans that were subsequently repaid using substantial unexplained cash deposits, the release said.

The agency said the investigation prima facie established that Sarvate generated proceeds of crime by allegedly abusing his official position. It further alleged that the funds were laundered through stages of placement, layering and integration into immovable properties, thereby projecting tainted assets as untainted.

To prevent transfer, disposal or dissipation of the assets, the ED has provisionally attached nine immovable properties under Section 5(1) of the PMLA. The measure is intended to secure the properties for potential confiscation proceedings under the Act.

The case stems from earlier investigations by the EOW, which in 2025 allegedly uncovered disproportionate assets worth several crores linked to Sarvate. Raids conducted at his premises reportedly led to the recovery of cash, luxury items, premium liquor bottles and a tiger skin, which resulted in separate wildlife offence proceedings.

Further investigation under the PMLA is under way to trace additional assets, examine the alleged laundering network and identify any other persons involved.

The ED said the action reflects its continuing efforts to curb corruption in public offices, particularly in departments handling welfare and tribal affairs.

