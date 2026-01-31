ED attaches 19 properties linked to former Hyderabad municipal corp officer​

Hyderabad, Jan 31 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Hyderabad Zonal Office, has provisionally attached 19 immovable properties valued at approximately Rs 5.15 crore under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. ​

Read More

The attachment targets assets allegedly linked to Dacha Janardhan Mahesh, a former Town Planning Section Officer with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Circle-XVIII, Secunderabad, and his family members. ​

The action stems from an ongoing money laundering investigation initiated on the basis of an FIR dated April 4, 2016, registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Hyderabad, under Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. ​

The FIR accused Mahesh of possessing disproportionate assets relative to his known sources of income, ED said in a press statement on Saturday. According to the ED's press release, a chargesheet was filed before the first additional special Judge for SPE & ACB Cases, Hyderabad, on June 22, 2022. ​

The investigation established that Mahesh was in possession of assets worth about Rs 5.27 crore (approximately), far exceeding his legitimate income. Further probes revealed that Mahesh acquired multiple immovable properties—plots of land, shops, flats, and residential premises—in his name and that of his relatives, using the proceeds of crime. These assets were reportedly purchased with cash to conceal the illicit origin of the funds. ​

Substantial cash deposits were also made into the bank accounts of Mahesh and his family members, which were later used to acquire properties and for personal expenditures. ​

The ED's findings indicated that the proceeds of crime were channeled by Mahesh for the development and construction of a project named "Shree Indira Sadan" through his cousin, KB Laxminarayana, a partner in M/s Mahawari Constructions, the release said. ​

The attached properties include various land plots, commercial shops, flats, and residential units belonging to Mahesh and his family. ​

The ED stated that the investigation is still in progress to uncover additional details and trace further assets. This case highlights ongoing efforts by enforcement agencies to combat corruption in public offices, particularly in urban planning departments where officials handle approvals and permissions that can be exploited for personal gain. ​

The provisional attachment freezes the properties, preventing their sale or transfer until the legal proceedings conclude. ​

--IANS

sktr/dan