ECI to release TN's final electoral roll on Feb 17, new voter ID cards to be dispatched via express post

Chennai, Feb 8 (IANS) The Election Commission of India has announced that the final electoral roll for Tamil Nadu will be officially published on February 17 as scheduled, marking the completion of an extensive revision exercise aimed at ensuring the accuracy and transparency of voter records ahead of the Assembly elections.

As part of the special intensive revision process, authorities undertook a detailed verification drive of the voters' list.

Names of deceased voters, individuals who shifted residence, and those lacking required documentation were identified and removed to maintain the integrity of the database.

Following this scrutiny, the draft electoral roll was released on December 19 last year, inviting public feedback and fresh applications.

Citizens were given time until Monday to apply for additions, corrections, and modifications to their entries.

The response has been significant, with approximately 34.75 lakh applications submitted across the state. These included requests for new registrations, address changes, and corrections to personal details. Election officials said Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have been actively engaged in verifying applications on the ground.

Door-to-door checks, document inspections, and field visits were carried out to ensure that only eligible voters were included.

According to the Commission, nearly 90 per cent of the applications have already been reviewed, and the remaining verifications are expected to be completed by Tuesday.

Once the process concludes, the updated and final electoral roll will be made public on February 17.

The list will be accessible at District Collector offices, Corporation offices, polling stations, and on the official Election Commission website.

In addition, the Commission has initiated steps to issue voter identification numbers to newly enrolled voters.

Printing of Elector Photo Identity Cards (EPICs) is currently underway. From February 17 onwards, these voter ID cards will be dispatched directly to applicants' homes through express post, ensuring timely delivery and greater convenience.

Officials emphasised that the comprehensive revision exercise reflects the Commission's commitment to conducting free, fair, and inclusive elections by maintaining an accurate and updated voter database across Tamil Nadu.

