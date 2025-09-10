ECI to hold crucial meeting today to implement SIR process nationwide

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to hold a crucial meeting on Wednesday with Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) from all states and Union Territories, aiming to discuss the nationwide implementation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process of electoral rolls.

The meeting, to be chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar along with other senior election commissioners, will take place in the national capital. While several issues related to election preparedness, voter list accuracy, and transparency are on the agenda, the primary focus will be on rolling out the SIR process nationwide.

The SIR process aims to streamline electoral roll revision by identifying and removing duplicate or deceased voters, and ensuring the timely inclusion of new eligible voters. The ECI believes this initiative will enhance transparency, improve the accuracy of voter databases, and strengthen the integrity of the electoral process.

The decision to discuss a nationwide rollout follows the recent implementation of the SIR process in Bihar, which has sparked political controversy.

Opposition parties, including the RJD, Congress, CPI, CPM, TMC, and SP, accused the Commission of acting with bias by allegedly deleting large numbers of voters, particularly from marginalised communities. The controversy has heightened political tensions in the poll-bound state.

With major elections due next year in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry, the ECI appears determined to standardize the revision process across all states to avoid inconsistencies and allegations of partiality.

Sources within the Commission suggest that the meeting will also address the feedback from Bihar's drive and consider adjustments to ensure fairness, transparency, and uniformity in the SIR process going forward.

