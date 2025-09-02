ECI should conduct proper probe: BJP leader on Pawan Khera's two voter IDs

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) Amid the ongoing political turmoil over Rahul Gandhi’s “vote chori” allegations, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal on Tuesday called for a thorough investigation after the BJP stated that Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera had two active voter identification numbers.

Speaking to IANS, Praveen Khandelwal said, “If such things have come to light, then there must be a proper investigation. The Election Commission of India (ECI) should look into the matter and ensure transparency.”

He further reacted to Rahul Gandhi’s recent statement, where he warned of a major revelation regarding alleged voter fraud, describing it as a “hydrogen bomb” of information.

Responding to Gandhi’s claims, Khandelwal said, “Rahul Gandhi is making grand statements about vote theft and promising explosive revelations, but he himself doesn’t seem to know what he’s saying. He has made such claims before, none of which materialised. I believe this will also flop -- just like his leadership has.”

He further accused the Opposition of deliberately undermining public trust in democratic institutions.

“The ECI is functioning within its constitutional framework. The opposition keeps crying foul because they know the NDA is set to return to power. Even the Supreme Court has commented on related matters. It’s time for political parties to stop provoking the public and focus on reforming themselves,” Khandelwal said.

Commenting on the flood threat in Delhi and the NCR region after heavy rainfall, Khandelwal expressed confidence in the Delhi government.

“The Delhi government has taken timely measures. Relief camps have been set up, and emergency protocols are in place. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is personally monitoring the situation. There’s no need to panic; the government has made excellent arrangements and continues to monitor developments round-the-clock,” he said.

On the issue of illegal migrants residing in Delhi, Khandelwal took a firm stance. “Those living illegally in this country cannot be treated as legal residents. Intruders must leave. They consume the resources meant for our citizens. No responsible government will tolerate this,” he told IANS.

