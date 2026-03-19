ECI rolls out voter-friendly measures in TN ahead of Assembly elections

Chennai, March 19(IANS) As Tamil Nadu gears up for the Assembly elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has unveiled a comprehensive set of measures aimed at enhancing voter convenience and strengthening transparency in the polling process.

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The initiatives focus on improving on-ground facilities, leveraging technology, and boosting voter participation across the state.

Recognising that a large number of polling stations function from schools and colleges, election authorities are upgrading infrastructure to ensure a hassle-free voting experience.

Special emphasis is being placed on providing seating arrangements, shade, and basic amenities, particularly for senior citizens, pregnant women, and persons with disabilities.

In line with its sustainability goals, the Commission is also piloting "green polling stations" in select areas. These booths will prioritise eco-friendly practices, including reduced use of single-use plastics and better waste management systems, setting a model for environmentally responsible elections.

To make the voting process more efficient, officials are introducing clearer voter information slips with prominently printed details such as serial and part numbers.

Polling stations will also feature mobile phone deposit facilities, while 100 per cent webcasting has been planned across all booths to ensure strict monitoring and prevent electoral malpractices.

The ECI is also focusing on increasing voter participation, particularly among the youth. Special outreach campaigns featuring audio-visual jingles, as well as the involvement of icons and celebrities, are being rolled out to encourage first-time voters to exercise their franchise.

In an effort to improve accessibility in urban areas, the Commission is encouraging the setting up of polling booths within multi-storey residential complexes.

So far, 14 such locations, mostly in Chennai, have been identified.

However, officials noted that public response has been limited, and greater cooperation from residents is needed to expand the initiative.

Addressing concerns over delays and discrepancies in voter turnout data, officials said the ECINET app will now provide real-time updates. Returning Officers will upload turnout figures every two hours, making the data accessible to all stakeholders and reducing time lag. Final turnout figures are expected to be available within a few hours after the close of polling, depending on connectivity at polling stations.

Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik called upon voters to check their names in the electoral rolls without delay and make use of digital platforms to stay informed. She also highlighted the importance of citizen vigilance, urging the public to actively use the cVigil app to report any violations of the Model Code of Conduct. Separately, election authorities revealed that enforcement teams have seized cash and materials worth Rs 42.65 crore so far during inspections across Tamil Nadu, reflecting intensified monitoring in the run-up to the April 23 polls.

--IANS

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