ECI rolls out home voting facility for over 2.3 lakh elderly, PwD electors in upcoming Assembly polls

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced an extensive home voting initiative for the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections and bypolls, enabling over 2.3 lakh elderly people and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) to cast their votes through postal ballots.

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According to an official press note issued by the poll body, the facility will be available for voters aged 85 years and above, as well as PwD electors who have been flagged in the electoral rolls. The move is part of the Commission’s efforts to enhance inclusivity and accessibility in the electoral process.

The elections are scheduled for Legislative Assemblies in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, along with bye-elections in six states on March 15. Polling in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry will be held on April 9, 2026.

The ECI clarified that the home voting option is being provided under Section 60(c) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. Eligible voters must apply to their respective Returning Officers within five days of notification to avail the facility.

As per the data released, a total of 1,67,361 electors aged 85 and above have been approved for home voting in Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry. Among them, Kerala accounts for 1,45,521 such voters, Assam has 19,774, and Puducherry has 2,066.

In percentage terms, 71.27 per cent of eligible elderly voters in Kerala, 19.32 per cent in Assam, and 34.31 per cent in Puducherry have opted for the facility.

Similarly, 70,499 PwD electors have been approved for home voting across the three regions. Kerala again leads with 62,240 voters (25.50 per cent), followed by Assam with 6,638 (3.23 per cent) and Puducherry with 1,621 (11.6 per cent).

The Commission stated that electors opting for this facility will be informed in advance about the schedule of visits by polling teams. These teams will include polling officials accompanied by security personnel, and the entire process will be videographed to ensure transparency while maintaining ballot secrecy.

The ECI also noted that the first phase of home voting has already commenced in Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry, and will be completed by April 5. A second round will be conducted for voters who are unavailable during the initial visit.

Candidates from recognised political parties will be provided with a list of voters opting for home voting. They may also depute representatives to observe the process, subject to prior intimation to the Returning Officer at least 10 days in advance.

Meanwhile, voters who do not opt for the home voting facility will continue to receive all standard polling station amenities, including volunteers and accessibility support.

The initiative is being seen as a significant step towards ensuring broader participation and strengthening democratic inclusiveness in the electoral process.

--IANS

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