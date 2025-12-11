ECI revises schedule for SIR of electoral rolls in six States/UTs

New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced a revised schedule for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in six States and Union Territories, following requests from their respective Chief Electoral Officers.

The revision is being undertaken with January 1, 2026, as the qualifying date for determining voter eligibility.

According to the updated timetable, the enumeration process in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat will now be completed by December 14, with the draft rolls scheduled for publication on December 19.

In Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, the enumeration will continue until December 18, and the draft rolls will be released on December 23.

For Uttar Pradesh, which has the largest electorate in the country, the enumeration period has been extended until December 26, with publication of draft rolls slated for December 31.

The earlier schedule had set December 11 as the final date for enumeration across these six regions and December 16 as the date for publication of the draft rolls.

The Commission said the extension aims to ensure thorough coverage and accommodate administrative requests from the states.

Meanwhile, the enumeration period ends today for Goa, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Rajasthan, and West Bengal, with the draft rolls scheduled for release on December 16.

The Commission also reiterated that Kerala, which received an earlier schedule revision, will complete enumeration by December 18, followed by draft roll publication on December 23.

Emphasising its commitment to ensuring universal electoral inclusion, the ECI urged all eligible citizens, particularly new voters, to fill Form 6 along with the required declaration and submit it to their Booth Level Officers.

According to the ECI’s Wednesday bulletin, a total of 50.96 crore EFs had been distributed, amounting to 99.98 per cent coverage of electors across the 12 reporting states and Union Territories.

--IANS

sas/dan