ECI reviews poll preparedness for Assam Assembly polls

​Guwahati, Feb 17 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday undertook a detailed review of poll preparedness for the forthcoming Assam Legislative Assembly elections, with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi holding extensive interactions with political parties and senior officials in Guwahati.

The review marked the first day of the Commission’s two-day visit to the state on February 17 and 18. ​

During the visit, the ECI interacted with representatives of recognised national and state political parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Indian National Congress, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People’s Party Liberal, and the Bodoland People’s Front. ​

The Commission provided each political party an opportunity to place its views, concerns, and suggestions, with an emphasis on ensuring that the forthcoming Assembly elections are conducted in a transparent, free, and impartial manner. ​

According to the ECI, the majority of political parties favoured holding the elections in a single phase or, at most, in two phases. Parties also urged the Commission to take into account the Bihu festival while scheduling the election dates.​

During interactions, political parties generally appreciated the conduct of the Special Revision of the Electoral Rolls in Assam and offered suggestions to ensure peaceful and orderly elections across the state. ​

Following the interaction with political parties, the Commission held a comprehensive review meeting with Inspector Generals, Deputy Inspector Generals, District Election Officers (DEOs), and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs). ​

The discussions covered all key aspects of election preparedness, including election planning, EVM management, logistics, training of election personnel, seizures, law and order arrangements, voter awareness initiatives, and outreach activities.​

CEC Gyanesh Kumar stressed that the elections must be conducted strictly in accordance with the Constitution of India, relevant electoral laws, and the Election Commission's instructions. ​

The Commission directed all DEOs, SSPs, and the state administration to act with complete impartiality and to ensure prompt redressal of complaints and grievances raised by political parties. ​

The ECI also instructed officials to make concerted efforts to create a pleasant voting experience by ensuring polling stations are festive, welcoming, and voter-friendly. ​

Additionally, all DEOs and Superintendents of Police were asked to closely monitor social media for fake news and misinformation and to take swift and appropriate legal action wherever required.

​--IANS

tdr/dan