ECI reviews Bihar poll preparedness; political parties urge post-Chhath election schedule

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday termed political parties as “significant stakeholders of a strong democracy” as the Election Commission of India (ECI) began its two-day review of poll preparedness for the upcoming high-stakes Bihar Assembly elections.

CEC Kumar, accompanied by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, held extensive interactions in Patna with representatives of national and state parties, including BJP, Congress, JD(U), RJD, LJP (Ram Vilas), RLJP, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML-Liberation), BSP, AAP and NPP.

Calling upon political outfits to participate fully in the electoral process by appointing “polling and counting agents”, the Commission encouraged them to celebrate elections in a “festive spirit” along with voters.

Political parties, in turn, thanked the ECI for completing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and purifying electoral rolls, reiterating their trust in the system.

“To maximise the participation of voters in the elections, Political Parties suggested that the elections be scheduled immediately after the Chhath festival and for the elections to be completed in as few phases as possible,” the ECI said in its press note.

They also praised recent ECI initiatives such as capping voters per polling station at 1,200, ensuring timely counting of postal ballots before the final rounds of EVM counting, and mandating that Form 17C be handed over to party agents before polling staff leave the station.

“Following the interaction with the Political Parties, the Commission held a detailed review with Commissioners, IGs, DIGs, DEOs, SSPs, SPs on every aspect of election planning, EVM management, logistics, polling station rationalisation and infrastructure, training of election staff, seizures, law and order, voter awareness and outreach activities,” it said.

In line with feedback from political parties, the Commission directed district administrations and police to function with complete impartiality and promptly resolve complaints.

Officers were also instructed to strictly monitor social media platforms, counter misinformation and take legal action against fake news when required.

“All the political parties expressed complete faith in the Commission, and in its fulfilment of the mandate to ensure free, fair and transparent elections,” it added.

--IANS

sas/dan