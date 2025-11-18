ECI reports 98.54 pc enumeration form distribution in SIR Phase II, digitisation at 11.76 pc

New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday reported significant progress in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Phase II, with 98.54 per cent of Enumeration Forms (EFs) already distributed across 12 States and Union Territories.

The update was shared in the Commission’s 3:00 PM Daily Bulletin for November 18, marking a key milestone in the revision exercise scheduled from 4 November to 4 December 2025.

According to the bulletin, a total of 50.25 crore EFs have been distributed out of the total electors of 50.97 crore.

The states of Goa and Lakshadweep achieved 100 per cent distribution, while Gujarat (99.51 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (99.69 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (99.29 per cent), West Bengal (99.64 per cent) and Andaman & Nicobar Islands (99.98 per cent) also displayed near-total coverage.

However, the pace of digitisation—the crucial next step—remains comparatively slow. Of the total EFs distributed, only 11.76 per cent (5.99 crore forms) have been digitised so far.

Goa leads strongly with 41.65 per cent digitisation, followed by Rajasthan at 33.84 per cent and Puducherry at 22.17 per cent.

Several large states, including Uttar Pradesh (2.19 per cent) and Kerala (1.04 per cent), are currently showing low digitisation rates, reflecting the volume and complexity of data processing underway.

The bulletin also highlights the scale of personnel mobilised for the exercise: 5,33,093 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and 10,41,291 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) have been deployed across jurisdictions.

The ECI has urged recognised political parties to appoint additional BLAs to support field-level verification.

Rajasthan’s figures exclude the 193-Anta Assembly Constituency, where SIR activities were deferred due to a pending bye-election.

With over 50 crore electors covered, the SIR Phase II remains one of the largest data-verification exercises globally.

The Commission is expected to intensify both distribution and digitisation efforts over the next two weeks to ensure accuracy in the draft electoral rolls.

--IANS

sas/dan