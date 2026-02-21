ECI publishes final electoral rolls for Madhya Pradesh, total voters stand at 5,39,81,065

Bhopal, Feb 21 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI), on Saturday, published the final electoral roll for Madhya Pradesh, with the total number of registered voters in the state reaching 5,39,81,065, including a net addition of 8,49,9082 new voters.

The Commission released the final electoral roll following completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) conducted across the state over the past four months, which included detailed verification of every voter listed in the previous electoral roll.

"After the publication of draft voter list, the number of remained voters who were registered stood at 53,131,983, and the final voter list includes the names of 53,981,065 voters. Thus, a net addition of 849,082 voters has been recorded after the draft voter list," ECI said in press note.

The Commission said that the final electoral roll has been published after extensive and effective action in various phases for about four months under this campaign which started across the state from October 27, 2025.

The claims and objections over the SIR pertains to the inclusion, deletion, and amendment of names in the voter list.

As per the directives of the ECI, the SIR campaign of the electoral roll was launched in Madhya Pradesh on October 27, 2025, along with several other states, including Chhattisgarh.

It further said that the list of absentees, transferred, deceased and duplicate entries of respective Assembly constituencies was published on the website of the concerned District Election Officer and Chief Election Officer.

The SIR exercise was conducted in all 55 districts in Madhya Pradesh, which comprises 230 Assembly seats and a total of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies.

The entire SIR was conducted by 533 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), 71,930 Block LeveL Officers (BLOs), and numerous volunteers actively participated in completing the SIR within the stipulated time.

The ECI expressed its gratitude to the residents of Madhya Pradesh for their active participation in this important electoral exercise.

Before the publication of the draft voter list, a total of 5,74,06,143 voters were registered in the state.

The copies of the final voter list have been made available to the representatives of recognised political parties in each district as per rules, the ECI said.

