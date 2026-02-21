ECI publishes final electoral roll for Chhattisgarh; total voters at 1,87,30,914

Raipur, Feb 21 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday published the final electoral roll for Chhattisgarh, with the total number of registered voters in the state reaching 1,87,30,914, including a net addition of 2,34,994 new voters.

Read More

The Commission released the final electoral roll following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise conducted across the state over the past four months, which included detailed verification of every voter listed in the previous electoral roll.

“After the four-month-long Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the final publication of the electoral roll was completed on February 21, 2026, in which a total of 1,87,30,914 voters have been registered,” according to an official press note issued by the ECI.

The SIR drive in Chhattisgarh commenced on October 27, 2025, and continued for four months across the state. During this period, 27,196 officially appointed Booth Level Officers (BLOs) conducted door-to-door visits to distribute enumeration forms and completed the process of matching and verification of voter records, the Commission said.

The press note further stated that claims and objections related to the inclusion, deletion, and correction of names were received between December 23, 2025, and January 22, 2026, and the disposal of all such claims and objections was completed on February 14, 2026.

The Commission also clarified that the latest electoral rolls have been published along with photographs collected from voters during the SIR exercise to ensure accuracy and transparency.

According to the ECI’s final electoral data, Surguja district has a total of 6,02,310 voters, with a net addition of 3,813 voters (0.64 per cent). Bilaspur district has 13,41,254 voters, with an addition of 29,031 voters (2.21 per cent).

Raigarh district has 8,42,695 voters, with an addition of 9,014 voters (1.08 per cent), while Rajnandgaon district has 7,92,482 voters, with an addition of 12,277 voters (1.57 per cent). Durg district has a total of 11,35,061 voters, with an addition of 30,913 voters (2.80 per cent), and Raipur district has 13,93,967 voters, with a net addition of 521 voters (0.04 per cent).

The press note stated that Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Chhattisgarh, Yashwant Kumar, congratulated and thanked the citizens of the state for their unprecedented support in the revision exercise.

To complete the Special Intensive Revision within the stipulated timeframe, 33 District Election Officers, 90 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), 1,990 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), 27,196 Booth Level Officers (BLOs), and 38,846 Booth Level Agents (BLAs), along with several volunteers, were deployed across the state.

“There has been active participation and cooperation from voters across the state. Cooperation was also received from the media, political parties, and other organisations,” the press note added.

--IANS

pd/pgh