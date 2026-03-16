ECI orders transfer of five IPS officers ahead of Assam Assembly polls

Guwahati, March 16 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday directed the transfer and posting of five IPS officers in Assam as part of measures to ensure the free and fair conduct of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

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In a communication addressed to the Chief Secretary of Assam, the Commission ordered the immediate transfer and posting of the officers in different districts following a review of poll preparedness for the 2026 Assembly elections.

According to the directive, IPS officer Somalin Shubhdarshini (2019 batch) has been posted as Superintendent of Police (SP) of Majuli, while R. Sheetal Kumar (2020 batch) has been appointed as SP of South Salmara.

IPS officer Anchal Chauhan (2020 batch) has been posted as SP of Sadiya.

Similarly, Sudhakar Singh (2013 batch) has been transferred and posted as SP of Chirang, while Mohan Lal Meena (2016 batch) has been appointed as SP of Dhemaji district.

The Election Commission said the transfers were ordered after reviewing the election preparedness in Assam ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled to be held next month.

The Commission has directed that the transfers be implemented with immediate effect and asked the state government to submit a compliance report confirming the joining of the officers by 11 a.m. on March 17.

In addition, the Commission instructed that officers who have been transferred out should not be assigned any election-related responsibilities until the completion of the electoral process.

The directive is part of the Election Commission’s standard protocol during elections, aimed at ensuring administrative neutrality and preventing any potential conflict of interest during the poll process.

Assam will go to the polls for all 126 Assembly constituencies in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

The Election Commission has been issuing a series of administrative instructions and deploying observers to oversee the electoral process and maintain transparency during the elections.

--IANS

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