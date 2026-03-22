ECI mandates assured voter facilities, assistance at polling stations

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced that assured minimum facilities and comprehensive voter assistance will be provided at all polling stations for the upcoming Assembly elections in five states and one Union Territory.

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The poll body had earlier, on March 15, declared the schedule for the General Elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, along with bye-elections in six other states.

In a statement, the Commission said it has directed Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of all concerned states and Union Territories to ensure that each of the 2,18,807 polling stations is equipped with Assured Minimum Facilities (AMFs) and adequate voter assistance on polling day.

The AMFs include essential amenities such as drinking water, shaded waiting areas, toilets with water facilities, proper lighting arrangements, ramps with appropriate gradients for persons with disabilities, standard voting compartments and clear signage to guide voters.

"CEOs have also been asked to provide benches placed at regular intervals in the queue so that electors can sit while awaiting their turn to vote," the ECI said.

The Commission further stated, "To strengthen voter awareness, four uniform and standardised Voter Facilitation Posters (VFP) shall be prominently displayed at all polling stations containing the Polling Station Details, List of Candidates, Do's and Don'ts, list of Approved Identification Documents and the voting process."

Additionally, Voter Assistance Booths (VABs) will be set up at every polling station location.

These booths will be staffed by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and other officials to help voters locate their polling booth number and serial number in the electoral roll.

The booths will feature prominent signage to ensure easy visibility for voters approaching polling premises.

The ECI also announced a mobile phone deposit facility for voters as part of its efforts to enhance convenience.

"In one of the many initiatives taken by ECI for the convenience of voters, a mobile phone deposit facility for voters will be provided outside the entrance of the polling station. Voters can hand over their phone (switched off) before entering the station to a designated volunteer and collect the same after casting the vote," the statement said.

Reiterating its commitment to ensuring a smooth electoral process, the Commission emphasised strict compliance with these guidelines.

"The Commission reiterates that provisioning of AMF and related accessibility measures is mandatory and shall be monitored for strict compliance across all polling stations. All field functionaries have been directed to complete necessary works well before the poll dates to ensure a seamless and pleasant voting experience for all electors," the ECI stated.

--IANS

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