ECI holds workshop for CEO media officers, stresses on facts over misinformation

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday organised a one-day workshop for Media and Communication Officers from the offices of Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of all 28 states and 8 Union Territories, with a sharp focus on countering misinformation and strengthening the flow of factual information.

The workshop, held at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, witnessed the participation of 51 Media Nodal Officers (MNOs) and Social Media Nodal Officers (SMNOs).

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, addressed the inaugural session.

Underscoring the growing challenge of fake narratives, the Commission stressed that elections in India are conducted strictly in accordance with the Constitution.

“It was emphasised that in light of the growing threat of misinformation, it is imperative to clearly communicate that elections in India are conducted strictly in accordance with the Constitution and to keep countering misleading information with facts,” the ECI said in its press note.

The day-long deliberations included sessions designed to strengthen the communication ecosystem in CEO offices, ensuring the dissemination of timely, accurate information to the media and other stakeholders.

A key segment of the workshop focused on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls, particularly from the perspective of media and social media engagement.

To equip officers with practical tools, an expert session was also held on strategies and techniques to tackle misinformation, especially in the digital space.

Friday’s workshop marked the third such interaction between the Commission and CEO Media Officers this year.

Earlier orientation programmes were conducted at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) in New Delhi on April 9 and June 5, 2025.

By building a robust network of communication officers, the Commission aims to reinforce public trust in the electoral process and ensure that voters across the country receive authentic information amid a rapidly evolving information landscape.

