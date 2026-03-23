ECI holds training session for Bengal polls; police officers on MCC, security​

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) The Election Commission of India on Monday held an online review and training session for the District Election Officers (DEOs), Superintendents of Police (SPs), Commissioners of Police (CPs), and other officers of West Bengal, an official said.​

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National Level Master Trainers (NLMTs) trained the participants on the enforcement of Law and Order, vulnerability mapping and other preparatory activities for the conduct of elections, as well as on expenditure monitoring and enforcement of the model code of conduct, said the official in a statement.​

Senior officers of the Commission reviewed the preparedness of the district administration and law and order machinery for the general elections to the Legislative Assembly of West Bengal.​

The senior officers held a detailed online review with the DEOs, SPs, and CPs of the state on every aspect of election planning, including ensuring AMF at all polling stations, EVM management, logistics, training of election staff, seizures, law and order, voter awareness, and outreach activities, said the statement.​

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, during the review visit of West Bengal on March 9, had underlined that the elections in West Bengal shall be conducted in a violence-free, intimidation-free, and inducement-free manner so that every elector can vote without fear or favour.​

Earlier, while announcing the Assembly election schedule, CEC Gyanesh Kumar said, "For the 294-member West Bengal Assembly, the polling will be held in two phases. As many as 152 Assembly seats will see elections on April 23, while the second phase will be held for the remaining 142 seats on April 29." The result will be announced on May 4.​

On March 19, the ECI issued directions to facilitate elderly persons, persons with disabilities (PwD), service voters, and voters on election duty to vote by postal ballot in the upcoming Assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory.​

"The Commission, as per Section 60(c) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, has notified that electors above the age of 85 years and persons with disabilities (PwDs) flagged in electoral rolls may cast their vote through postal ballot," said an official statement.​

The postal ballots should reach the concerned Returning Officers (ROs) by 8 a.m. on the date of vote counting on May 4, 2026, the statement said.​

--IANS

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