ECI holds high-level coordination meet with poll-bound states for election preparedness

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday convened a high-level meeting with top officials from poll-bound states and their neighbouring states to strengthen coordination and ensure the conduct of free, fair and peaceful elections.

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Key administrative and law enforcement authorities, including Chief Secretaries, Directors General of Police (DGPs), Principal Secretaries (Home and Excise), State Focal Points for Seizure Tracking (SFST), and State Police Nodal Officers (SPNOs) took part in the meeting.

The objective was to enhance inter-state coordination, plug Intelligence gaps, and streamline enforcement mechanisms in the run-up to the polls.

In a parallel exercise, the Commission also held deliberations with the Multi-Departmental Committee on Election Intelligence (MDCEI), focussing on curbing illicit activities such as the movement of unaccounted cash, liquor, drugs, and other inducements that could influence voters.

The ECI stressed the need for real-time information sharing, coordinated border checks, and stricter surveillance to ensure inducement-free elections.

The Commission reiterated its zero-tolerance approach toward electoral malpractices and underlined the importance of seamless coordination among neighbouring states to check cross-border movements of people and goods and maintain law and order during elections.

As per the announced schedule, polling in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will be held on April 9, while Tamil Nadu will go to the polls on April 23. West Bengal will witness a two-phase election on April 23 and April 29. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

Earlier on Monday, the Commission conducted an online review-cum-training session with District Election Officers (DEOs), Superintendents of Police (SPs), Commissioners of Police (CPs), and other senior officials of West Bengal to assess preparedness and reinforce guidelines for the smooth conduct of polling in West Bengal.

The ECI also removed as many as 73 Returning Officers (ROs) in West Bengal on Monday ahead of the elections.

--IANS

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