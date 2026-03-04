ECI gives initial clearance for registration of political party floated by Humayun Kabir

Kolkata, March 4 (IANS) Humayun Kabir, the suspended Trinamool Congress legislator from the Bharatpur Assembly constituency in minority-dominated Murshidabad district of West Bengal, said on Wednesday evening that he had received communication from the Election Commission of India (ECI) granting initial clearance for the registration of a new political party floated by him.

Read More

The new political outfit has been named the Aam Janata Unnyaan Party (AJUP). The party plans to field candidates in several Assembly constituencies in West Bengal in the crucial Assembly elections scheduled later this year.

Initially, the name proposed by Kabir to the ECI was Janata Unnyaan Party (JUP). The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in West Bengal had also forwarded a recommendation to the Commission’s headquarters in New Delhi for approval of the proposed name.

However, the Commission later advised Kabir to change the name of the party, noting that a political party with a similar name was already registered with it. Following this, Kabir renamed his party Aam Janata Unnyaan Party (AJUP).

Despite the initial clearance, the party will take some time to receive its final and official registration.

As part of the process, public notices will now have to be published in newspapers informing people about the proposed registration of the new political party.

If no objections are received within the stipulated period, the final registration will be granted.

A Commission insider said that if no complications arise, the final registration for AJUP could be granted within a fortnight.

Humayun Kabir was suspended from the Trinamool Congress soon after he announced a foundation stone-laying ceremony for a proposed mosque at Beldanga in Murshidabad district.

Kabir had said the mosque would be constructed along the architectural lines of the original Babri Masjid structure in Ayodhya, which was demolished on December 6, 1992.

Subsequently, on December 22, 2025, Kabir formally announced the formation of his new political party — then named Janata Unnayan Party — and also declared the names of key office-bearers of the organisation.

On the same occasion, he also announced the names of some prospective candidates who would contest the West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled later this year.

Kabir had also made a public appeal for alliances with political parties and groups opposed to both the BJP and the Trinamool Congress ahead of the elections.

However, apart from initial discussions with Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), his efforts to forge broader political alliances have not made significant progress so far, sources said.

--IANS

src/pgh