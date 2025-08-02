ECI doubles remuneration for BLOs, announces hike for other electoral officials

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) In a significant move aimed at strengthening the electoral roll management system, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced a substantial increase in the remuneration of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and other key personnel involved in preparations of electoral rolls.

The Commission has also introduced honorariums for Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) for the first time.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the ECI underlined the critical role played by the field-level electoral machinery in upholding the integrity and transparency of electoral rolls, describing them as the "bedrock of democracy."

“The electoral roll machinery, comprising EROs, AEROs, BLO Supervisors, and BLOs, works with dedication and diligence to ensure impartial and accurate electoral rolls,” the Commission said.

“In recognition of their efforts, the Commission has decided to revise and enhance their remuneration. The last revision was carried out in 2015,” it added.

According to the revised remuneration structure, BLOs' remuneration has been doubled from Rs 6,000 to Rs 12,000. The incentive for electoral roll revision has been increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000.

In the case of BLO supervisors, remuneration has been increased from Rs 12,000 to Rs 18,000.

Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) will receive an honorarium of Rs 25,000, and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) will receive Rs 30,000.

Additionally, the Commission has approved a special incentive of Rs 6,000 for BLOs undertaking the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The Commission said the decision is part of its broader commitment to empower grassroots-level electoral officials and ensure the robustness of the electoral process.

The ECI hopes to not only recognise the contributions of these officials, but also motivate them to maintain high standards of efficiency and accuracy.

“The decision reflects the Election Commission’s commitment to adequately compensate election personnel who work tirelessly at the field level to maintain accurate electoral rolls, assist voters, and strengthen the electoral process,” the statement added.

