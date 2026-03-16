ECI directs strict enforcement of MCC for 5 poll-bound states/UT

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday issued instructions for the strict implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) following the announcement of Assembly elections in four states and a Union Territory.

Read More

A day earlier, the poll body had declared the schedule for the elections to the Assemblies of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.

According to the schedule, notifications issued on Monday by the Election Commission, as well as the governments of Assam, Kerala and Puducherry, have been published in their respective official gazettes.

Following the announcement of the poll schedule, the Commission issued directions to the Chief Secretaries and Chief Electoral Officers of the states and Union Territories concerned to ensure the immediate enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct.

The MCC will also apply to the Central government in relation to announcements or policy decisions concerning these states and the Union Territory.

"The Commission directed to ensure strict compliance with the instructions related to removal of defacement from government, public and private property; misuse of official vehicles or government accommodation by any political party, candidate or any other person connected with election; ban on issuance of advertisement at the cost of public exchequer," the ECI said in a statement.

"The privacy of citizens must be respected, with no demonstrations or picketing outside private residences. Land, buildings, or walls shall not be used for flags, banners, or posters without the owner's consent," the statement added.

The Election Commission also said that a complaint monitoring system has been established to enable citizens and political parties to report violations of the Model Code of Conduct.

A Call Centre with the number 1950 has been set up through which complaints can be lodged by members of the public or political parties with the District Election Officer or Returning Officer concerned.

The Commission further stated that citizens and political parties can also report violations through the C-Vigil application available on the ECINET platform.

To ensure swift action, more than 5,173 flying squads have been deployed across the states and the Union Territory so that complaints can be addressed within 100 minutes.

In addition, more than 5,200 Static Surveillance Teams have been deployed to monitor activities during the election period.

The poll body also reminded political parties of their responsibilities during the election process. It said that parties must inform the police authorities in advance regarding public meetings and processions so that proper arrangements for traffic management and security can be made.

They are also required to comply with any prohibitory orders and obtain the necessary permissions for the use of loudspeakers and other related facilities.

"Ministers shall not combine official duties with electioneering or use government machinery, transport, or personnel for campaign purposes," the Commission said.

The Election Commission further said that officials at all levels have been directed to remain impartial while enforcing the Model Code of Conduct and to ensure equal treatment for all political parties.

Authorities have been asked to prevent the misuse of official facilities and ensure that meetings, processions and polling arrangements are conducted fairly while maintaining law and order and safeguarding the credibility of the electoral process.

The Commission also informed that the SUVIDHA module on the ECINET platform has been activated, allowing political parties to apply for the use of public places such as maidans and helipads. These facilities will be allotted on a first-come, first-served basis.

--IANS

sd/vd