ECI Completes first round of EVM-VVPAT randomisation for upcoming by-elections

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) has completed the first phase of randomisation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units for the upcoming by-elections across eight Assembly Constituencies spread over seven states and one Union Territory, the poll panel said on Thursday.

The process, conducted between October 9 and October 16, 2025, was undertaken by the respective District Election Officers (DEOs) using the EVM Management System (EMS) in the presence of representatives from recognised national and state political parties, ensuring transparency and accountability in the electoral process.

“The First Randomisation was done through EVM Management System (EMS) by the DEOs in the presence of the representatives of Recognised National and State Political Parties,” the poll panel said in its press note.

The constituencies where the randomisation exercise was carried out include Budgam and Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir, Nuapada in Odisha, Ghatsila (ST) in Jharkhand, Jubilee Hills in Telangana, Tarn Taran in Punjab, Dampa (ST) in Mizoram, and Anta in Rajasthan.

According to official figures released by the Commission, 173 polling stations in Budgam have been allotted 276 Ballot Units, 276 Control Units and 276 VVPATs. Similarly, Nagrota constituency has received 240 BUs, 240 CUs and 240 VVPATs for 150 polling stations.

Nuapada, which has the second highest number of polling stations among the eight segments at 358, has been assigned 572 Ballot Units and 572 Control Units along with 608 VVPAT machines.

Ghatsila (ST) in Jharkhand received 390 Ballot Units and 420 VVPATs, while Telangana’s Jubilee Hills constituency has been allotted 569 Ballot Units and 610 VVPAT units for its highest 407 polling stations.

Tarn Taran in Punjab, Dampa in Mizoram and Anta in Rajasthan have also been equipped with adequate numbers of machines as per electoral requirements.

“Constituency-wise lists of randomised EVMs and VVPATs were shared with the representatives of all Recognised National and State Political Parties at the respective district headquarters,” it said.

The machines will now be securely stored in designated strong rooms under joint supervision.

The ECI has further confirmed that once the list of contesting candidates is finalised after the withdrawal process, the detailed list of allotted EVMs and VVPATs will also be made available to all candidates to maintain full transparency in the electoral exercise.

--IANS

sas/dan