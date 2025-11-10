ECI clears air on questions of data not being released amid post-poll scrutiny

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) In a swift move to dispel rising speculations, the Election Commission of India (ECI), on Monday, clarified that data is not being released after the completion of the first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls.

Speculations of an upward revision in the final voter turnout figures are also abuzz for the recently concluded first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections.

The overall gender ratio (Male/Female) in voter turnout is generally given at the time of final turnout.

The controversy erupted after opposition leaders and social media influencers raised questions over the ECI's delay in releasing the final data.

Addressing specific concerns on gender parity in participation, ECI sources said the overall male-female voter turnout ratio is typically disclosed only in the final report.

Provisional figures, often based on incomplete data, can skew perceptions.

"The ECI always prioritises accuracy over haste," the ECI sources added.

This aligns with the Commission's decade-long push for gender-balanced voting through targeted awareness campaigns in rural belts.

On security deployments, the ECI rebutted allegations of partisan policing by revealing that nearly 80 per cent of forces -- more than 200 companies -- were drawn from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), ensuring neutrality.

The remaining 20 per cent came from State Armed Police (SAP) units sourced proportionately from 24 states, including Jharkhand, Telangana, Kerala, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka.

"No single state dominates; availability and logistics guide allocations," the ECI sources added.

This diverse mix, totalling more than 85,000 personnel, was lauded for maintaining peace during the high-stakes polls, with zero major incidents reported.

Observer impartiality was another focal point.

The Commission deployed more than 500 general, police, and expenditure observers from across India, selected without regard to the ruling dispensation in their home states.

"Proportionality ensures checks and balances," the ECI sources said, countering claims of bias favouring the incumbent NDA-led coalition.

Finally, on electronic safeguards, the ECI confirmed seamless CCTV surveillance at all 25 strong rooms housing EVMs.

"Functionality is 100 per cent; any glitches -- mere 12 instances -- were rectified within hours," the ECI sources said.

Footage from these facilities, accessible to party agents, will be archived for 45 days per protocol.

