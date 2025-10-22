ECI begins two-day conference of CEOs to review nationwide SIR preparedness

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday began its two-day Conference of Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) at the India International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Management (IIIDEM), New Delhi, to review nationwide preparedness for the upcoming Special Intensive Revision(SIR) of electoral rolls.

The conference, presided over by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, was attended by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

The primary focus of the session was to assess the readiness of all State and Union Territory CEO offices for the crucial SIR exercise that ensures accuracy and inclusiveness in India’s voter lists.

This conference follows up on a similar preparedness review held on September 10, 2025, where all States and UTs presented detailed data on electors, qualifying dates, and the current status of electoral rolls as per the last completed revision.

"The Conference is being held as a follow-up on the SIR preparedness conference held on September 10, 2025, during which all the States/UTs gave detailed presentations on the number of Electors, qualifying date of last SIR and Electoral Roll in their respective State/UT as per the last completed SIR," the ECI said in its press note.

The Commission took note of the progress made since then and sought updates on the implementation of its earlier directions.

A key agenda of the meeting was to evaluate the progress in mapping current electors with those recorded during the last SIR, helping identify new voters, deletions, and corrections.

"The Commission assessed the progress made on the directions previously issued to the CEOs to map the current electors with the electors as per the last SIR in the State/UT," it said.

The ECI also reviewed the status of appointment and training of field-level officials, including District Election Officers (DEOs), Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), Assistant EROs (AEROs), Booth Level Officers (BLOs), and Booth Level Agents (BLAs).

The conference aims to standardise processes, strengthen coordination across states, and ensure that every eligible citizen is duly enrolled ahead of the next election cycle.

