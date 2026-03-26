ECI asks for report on Kolkata shootout that killed Trinamool worker

Kolkata, March 26 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday sought a detailed report from Kolkata Police on the murder of Trinamool Congress worker Rahul Dey (36), who was killed in a shootout between two rival groups while they were sitting and allegedly consuming alcohol on the rooftop of a residence at Bagha Jatin in the southern outskirts of Kolkata late Wednesday night.

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In the shootout, another individual, Jeet Mukherjee, sustained bullet injuries.

The Commission has also sought details of the action taken by the local police station in the matter.

Meanwhile, police have so far arrested four persons suspected to be involved in the incident. The arrested have been identified as Deep Roy, Bidhan Banerjee, Raja Banik, and Jayant Ghosh. Initially, police said the incident appeared to have stemmed from a dispute over the distribution of gambling money.

All four have been identified as local Trinamool Congress workers.

According to police, Rahul and Jeet were previously acquainted; however, they had not been in contact for a long time. On Wednesday night, an event was being hosted at Jeet Mukherjee’s residence, to which Rahul had been invited. Subsequently, the group gathered on the rooftop of Jeet’s house, where they were allegedly consuming alcohol.

At around 12.30 a.m., neighbours heard gunfire, with approximately three rounds being fired. Others present on the rooftop fled the scene. It was through one of them that the news was conveyed to Rahul’s family.

Meanwhile, the Commission has also sought reports on clashes between two rival political groups at Basanti in South 24 Parganas district earlier in the day. Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel have been deployed in Basanti following the incident. A route march has been conducted by the CAPF in the area to quell panic among residents after the clashes.

A sub-inspector of the local police station was also severely injured in the clashes.

--IANS

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