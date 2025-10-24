ECI asks Bihar parties to disclose if campaign content is AI-generated

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) To maintain a level-playing field in the Bihar Assembly election campaign, the ECI on Friday directed candidates and parties to clearly mention on videos and images if these are synthetically generated or AI-altered.

While advising them to use such content responsibly, the poll panel emphasised the need for strict compliance by all political parties with the due diligence obligations and content-related responsibilities prescribed under the IT Rules, 2021, to ensure a fair and transparent electoral process.

To guard against deep fakes, the ECI advised parties and candidates that no content shall be published or forwarded which is unlawful and misrepresents the identity, appearance, or voice of any person without his consent in a manner reasonably likely to mislead or deceive the electorate.

“Any synthetically generated or AI-altered image, audio, or video used or disseminated for campaigning purposes shall bear a clear, prominent, and legible label such as ‘AI-Generated’, ‘Digitally Enhanced’, or ‘Synthetic Content’, covering at least 10 per cent of the visible display area (or initial 10 per cent duration for audio content). The label in the case of video content shall be carried as part of the top hand of the screen,” said an advisory issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Such content shall prominently disclose the name of entity responsible for its generation in the metadata or accompanying caption, said the ECI.

The poll panel also cautioned candidates and parties that any content that violates this advisory shall have to be taken down.

“Any instance of synthetically generated or AI-altered image, audio, or video, misinformation, or manipulated content… detected on official party handles shall be taken down within 3 hours of being noticed or reported,” it said.

Earlier, the ECI announced a paid holiday for employed electors on the two polling days for the Bihar Assembly elections and warned employers of a penalty if they deduct wages of their staff for absence on November 6 and 11.

The result of the election to pick a new 243-seat Assembly will be declared on November 14.

