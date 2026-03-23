EC targets 85 pc voter turnout in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, March 23 (IANS) With preparations for the Kerala Assembly elections gathering pace, the Election Commission has set an ambitious target of achieving over 85 per cent voter turnout, signaling a renewed push to deepen electoral participation in the state.

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Kerala goes to the polls on April 9 to elect 140 new legislators.

Based on the latest available figures for the 2026 Assembly elections, Kerala has an electorate of around 2.72 crore.

Chief Electoral Officer, Ratan U Kelkar, made the announcement on Monday while releasing ‘Vottarivu’, an election reference manual prepared by the Press Information Bureau, Thiruvananthapuram, for journalists covering the 2026 Assembly polls.

Highlighting the importance of the initiative, Kelkar said the publication brings together accurate and comprehensive information on Kerala’s electoral journey.

The manual includes a detailed historical account of Assembly elections in the state, making it a ready reckoner for media professionals engaged in election coverage.

He emphasised the role of the media in strengthening democratic processes and urged journalists to focus on constructive and positive election-related narratives.

According to him, informed and responsible reporting can significantly contribute to higher voter awareness and participation.

Presiding over the function, V. Palanichamy Additional Director General of PIB for the Kerala-Lakshadweep region expressed confidence that the manual would serve as a practical tool for journalists, especially in the run-up to a closely contested election.

He noted that access to verified and structured data would enhance the quality and depth of reporting.

Conceived as a concise yet informative guide, ‘Vottarivu’ traces the history of Kerala’s Assembly elections since 1957 and presents key constituency-wise data from the 2021 polls.

The compilation is expected to aid journalists in contextualising electoral trends and presenting data-driven stories.

In line with the push towards accessibility, a digital version of the manual has also been made available on the official Press Information Bureau website, ensuring wider reach among media professionals.

As the state gears up for the polls, the Election Commission’s dual focus on voter turnout and informed reporting reflects an effort to reinforce both participation and the quality of public discourse in Kerala’s electoral process.

--IANS

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