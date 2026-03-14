EC seeks report from Kolkata Police over Trinamool-BJP clash

Kolkata, March 14 (IANS) The Election Commission (EC), on Saturday, sought a detailed report from the Kolkata Police Commissioner Supratim Sarkar on the Trinamool Congress-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clashes in the city.

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The EC also sought a report on the attack at West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja's residence in the aftermath of clashes, a senior state government official.

The poll panel further sought a detailed explanation as to why central paramilitary forces, which have already been deployed in the state for the upcoming Assembly polls, were not used to control the situation.

It may be noted that thirty companies of central police forces have been stationed in Kolkata to maintain law and order ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally, stones were allegedly hurled at the residence of State Minister Shashi Panja in Kolkata's Girish Park area.

Trinamool Congress workers claimed that BJP activists committed these acts while en route to Prime Minister Modi's rally at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground.

Minister Panja alleged that she, too, was attacked during the incident.

The BJP has issued a counter-allegation, claiming that Trinamool Congress workers threw bricks at their activists as they were marching through Girish Park area.

The Girish Park area effectively turned into a battlefield over this incident.

Immediately following the occurrence, police force from the Bowbazar Police Station arrived at the site along with the Rapid Action Force.

While attempting to bring the situation under control, Bappaditya Naskar, the Officer-in-Charge of the Bowbazar Police Station, sustained injuries from bricks thrown during the clash; additionally, several other police personnel were also injured in the incident.

Minister Panja, the victim of the attack, said, "Today, on their way to the Brigade rally or rather, the 'B-Grade' rally, BJP workers unleashed a rampage right in front of my home. While our colleagues were putting up flex banners, a mob of goons wearing BJP caps -- who were travelling in a bus turned violent while chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'."

--IANS

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