EC appoints Pratap Singh as Special Observer for Tamil Nadu Assembly polls

Chennai, Feb 13 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday appointed Pratap Singh, a former Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, as Special Observer in connection with work relating to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls and the forthcoming General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Tamil Nadu, 2026.

According to a directive issued by the Commission, Singh will oversee that the process of Special Intensive Revision is carried out strictly in accordance with the directions issued by the Commission from time to time.

He has been asked to visit Tamil Nadu periodically to observe the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, poll preparedness and the conduct of the forthcoming General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Tamil Nadu, 2026, and to provide inputs to the Commission for necessary action.

Singh has been directed to coordinate his visits with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Tamil Nadu.

During his visits to the poll-bound state, all necessary material, facilitation and protocol arrangements will be provided by the Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu.

The directive also specifies that Singh shall not issue any appreciation letter of any kind to any election-related official while functioning as Special Observer of the Election Commission of India or thereafter in the same capacity.

It further states that if he is of the view that any election-related official deserves appreciation, he should send a proposal to the Election Commission, giving full reasons.

