Earlier only few areas were sensitive, now entire Bengal affected: BJP leader on law and order

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) BJP leader and former West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress government over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, claiming that criminal activities have spread across Bengal and that the police have failed to act decisively.

Read More

“Earlier, only a few areas in Bengal were sensitive, with occasional conflicts or disturbances. Now, the entire state has come under this situation. Firearms and bombs are being recovered openly in Kolkata, and clashes between mafias, goons, and syndicates are happening regularly,” Ghosh told IANS while reacting to recent incidents of violence and seizures of illegal weapons.

He alleged that organised crime has become rampant and accused the police of remaining inactive despite repeated incidents. “It is the police’s duty to manage this and make arrests, but they are not taking action,” he added.

Ghosh’s remarks come at a politically sensitive time, with the state preparing for significant administrative and legislative developments.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to meet Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters in New Delhi on Monday.

According to sources, Banerjee’s visit will largely focus on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, which the Trinamool Congress has strongly opposed. During her stay, the Chief Minister is also likely to meet senior leaders of various opposition parties in an effort to build a broader consensus against the revision exercise.

Party insiders said the timing of Banerjee’s visit has been carefully planned, as leaders of major opposition parties are currently in New Delhi for the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament. This, they believe, will help facilitate wider political coordination on issues concerning federalism and electoral processes.

Although the exact date of her return to Kolkata has not been finalised, Trinamool Congress leaders indicated that she is expected to be back before February 5, when the “vote on account” will be presented in the West Bengal Assembly.

The upcoming budget session of the state Assembly is being seen as particularly significant. Apart from financial discussions, the treasury bench is likely to move two key motions, one condemning the role of central investigation agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the state, and another criticising the manner in which the Special Intensive Revision is being conducted.

--IANS

rs/dpb