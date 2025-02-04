EAM Jaishankar's Views on Strengthening India-EU Ties Align with EU Leadership: Ambassador Delphin

New Delhi: After External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasised the importance of India-EU ties as a "stabilizing factor," amid global volatility and uncertainty, Ambassador of the European Union to India, Herve Delphin said that Jaishankar's remarks align with the views of EU institutions and leadership on the strategic relevance of strengthening the India-EU partnership.

He also expressed confidence that 2025 would see this shared vision turned into concrete initiatives.

Sharing a post on X, Delphin wrote, "Minister @DrSJaishankar remarks on India-EU relations chime very much with views from #EU institutions & leadership on the strategic relevance of a stronger partnership between #EU & #India. 2025 will show this shared view turned into concrete initiatives and deliverables."



Notably, while delivering the keynote address at the IIC-Bruegel Annual Seminar in Delhi on Tuesday, Jaishankar asserted that the relationship between India and the EU is "more important than ever before."

"In a world that promises to be so volatile and so uncertain, a stronger India-EU relationship can be an important stabilizing factor. India is certainly cognizant of the greater strategic awakening of Europe in the last few years. That too can serve as a driver of deeper engagement. We already see that happening, for example, in closer defence in security and technology cooperation. The bottom line is that the India-EU relationship is more important than ever before," Jaishankar said.

He added, "In recent years there has been a more intensive engagement with the European Commission. We expect that to be even more in the coming days."

As per the Delegation of the European Union to India and Bhutan, India and the EU are two of the world's largest economies having shared synergies and offering significant trade and investment opportunities. The EU is India's largest trading partner and India is the EU's 9th trading partner in terms of bilateral trade in goods. (ANI)