EAM Jaishankar reaches Bahrain to participate in Manama Dialogue

Manama [Bahrain]: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar landed in Manama, Bahrain to participate in the Manama Dialogue.

The EAM was received by the Foreign Minister of Bahrain. Jaishankar shared the details in a post on X.

"Delighted to arrive in Manama this evening. Great to see my brother FM Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani. Look forward to participating in the Manama Dialogue tomorrow. Confident that our High Joint Commission will be very productive."



The EAM is travelling to Bahrain as a part of second leg of his visit.

He will be in Bahrain from December 8 to 9, where he will co-chair the 4th India-Bahrain High Joint Commission (HJC) with Foreign Minister of Bahrain; Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani. This Ministerial Meeting will review the entire gamut of the bilateral relations and discuss avenues to further strengthen the multifaceted ties between India and Bahrain.

The External Affairs Minister will also participate in the 20th edition of IISS Manama Dialogue in Bahrain on December 8. The theme of this year's Manama Dialogue is "Middle East leadership in shaping regional prosperity and security."

India and Bahrain enjoy excellent bilateral relations characterized by cordial political, economic, cultural and people to people contacts.

The two countries have seen several high-level interactions which reflect the closeness of ties between the two countries.

Bahrain is keen on seeking greater economic engagement with India as Bahrain recognizes the importance and potential of the growing Indian economy and its Look East Policy in recent times has India as a major pivot, the Ministry of External Affairs noted.

The two countries have significant cooperation across all sectors. Trade and investment ties are flourishing between the two countries.

The MEA noted, Bahrain is home to over 3,00,000 Indian nationals. Bahrain launched the 'Little India in Bahrain' project in November 2015 to acknowledge and mark the contribution of the Indian community to the history and progress of Bahrain. (ANI)