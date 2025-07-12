Dy CM Shivakumar is neither in a hurry nor anxious: Brother Suresh on K'taka leadership row

Bengaluru, July 12 (IANS) Former Congress MP D.K. Suresh on Saturday clarified that his brother D.K. Shivakumar -- Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President and Deputy Chief Minister -- is neither in a hurry nor under any anxiety.

He was responding to questions from the media at his residence in Bengaluru.

When asked about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah publicly stating three times that he will continue as CM for five years, despite the high command’s directive not to comment on leadership change, Suresh said, “There is no infighting in the Congress party. The Congress high command, the Chief Minister, the party President, and Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar have already clarified this matter. Siddaramaiah has stated that he will continue in the leadership role. I don’t understand why the media continues to be confused about this.”

“Shivakumar is sincerely carrying out the responsibilities given to him by the party as a loyal party worker. He is working as per the party’s instructions. There’s nothing more to it. The Chief Minister's post is not vacant at the moment. I don’t understand why this topic is being repeatedly discussed,” Suresh added.

When asked about CM Siddaramaiah’s earlier statement that this would be his last election, and his current claim that he will lead the party even in 2028, Suresh responded, “Siddaramaiah is a senior leader. There is no retirement in politics. Political willpower is essential. The Chief Minister has that willpower, which is why he may have shared some thoughts with you.”

When asked whether there’s any need for the CM to repeatedly say “I am the CM” when the position isn’t vacant, he replied, “I am too small a person to speak on this matter.”

When asked about CM Siddaramaiah's claim that D.K. Shivakumar lacks strong MLA support, Suresh said, “Shivakumar is the KPCC President. This is not the time to count MLA support. Siddaramaiah has been serving as the Chief Minister for the past two years. As he continues in that role, we don’t understand why this discussion is happening. You should ask those who are repeatedly discussing it.”

“Shivakumar does not have a personality focused on displaying strength. He is a sincere Congress worker and someone who respects the party's high command. He is working as a guide and mentor to others,” he added.

When asked about claims that Shivakumar’s spiritual guide has predicted he will become CM during this term, Suresh said, “I am not aware of that. Everyone has their own wish for someone to become CM. Every district and community wishes for one of their own to rise to that position. This is not a new development — such sentiments have existed in every term. We cannot say such opinions are wrong.”

When asked about his own experiences of facing ED inquiries twice, and what the intention behind them might be, he said, “I do not know the reason. But I have answered all the questions asked. They have said I may be called again, and I am ready to cooperate as a responsible citizen.

When asked about RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement that politicians should retire at the age of 75, Suresh responded, “I have said that there is no retirement in politics. Along with political will, what matters is how one crosses the Lakshman Rekha they themselves have drawn. One should always strive to be a guiding figure and role model to others. If bold steps are taken in this direction, their name will be remembered forever.”

