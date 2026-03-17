Dy CM Shivakumar in Delhi to meet Karnataka MPs over pending irrigation project approvals

Bengaluru, March 17 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday reached Delhi, where he said that he will meet MPs and Union Ministers from the state over pending irrigation projects.

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Talking to the media at Kempegowda International Airport before leaving for the national capital, Shivakumar, who holds the charge of Water Resources, said: "The Central government has kept approvals pending for several irrigation projects in the state. Hence, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil and I will meet all Members of Parliament from Karnataka and hold discussions."

“We will share details of the discussions after returning. We will collectively urge the Central government to take a decision on irrigation-related issues,” he added.

"I will meet all Parliamentary members from the state regarding pending irrigation works from the Centre. We will convey the facts and prevail upon them to pressure the Central government to give clearances to the irrigation projects of the state."

In New Delhi, Shivakumar was scheduled to meet advocates first, and then he and the other ministers would meet Union Ministers and MPs of Karnataka at the Karnataka Bhavan.

Shivakumar’s halt in Delhi has sparked fresh speculation, and an official communication from his office stated that his return journey remains open. He is expected to meet the national leadership and discuss state politics.

His camp is optimistic that he may be given an opportunity by the high command, especially after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented a record 17th State Budget and fulfilled a long-standing ambition. At the same time, Shivakumar has recently completed six years as the President of the state Congress unit.

Shivakumar has indicated that he is willing to make way for others, whereas Siddaramaiah has said he would present two more state Budgets if the people continue to support him and the high command permits him.

--IANS

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