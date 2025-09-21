Dweep Diksha Dialogue highlights Andaman and Nicobar Command's role as maritime strategic hub

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan highlighted the role of Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC), India's only operational Joint Services Command, in securing India's interests in the Indo-Pacific at a two-day dialogue held at Sri Vijaya Puram, an official said on Sunday.

Themed 'Evolution of ANC as a Strategic Hub and Beyond', the forum facilitated discussions on future-ready operational concepts, cognitive and cyber warfare, strategic signalling, and building India's profile as a preferred security partner in the region.

The third edition of the Dweep Diksha Dialogue, organised on September 19 to 20, also emphasised the growing importance of multi-domain warfare, grey-zone strategies and maritime security, the official added.

The dialogue served as a forum to bring together eminent personalities, led by the CDS, from the Armed Forces, diplomacy, academia, media, and strategic affairs to discuss the ANC's unique role in shaping India's maritime and security posture in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

Key speakers included Commander-in-Chief ANC (CINCAN) Lieutenant General Dinesh Singh Rana and Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Admiral D.K. Joshi, its deeper significance lay in fostering dialogue between serving officers, veterans, analysts, and thought leaders on how India can secure its interests in the Indo-Pacific, the official said in a statement.

Former Chief of Naval Staff and first CINCAN Admiral Arun Prakash (Retd); former CINCAN Lieutenant General Ajai Singh, (Retd); Rear Admiral Monty Khanna (Retd); Deputy Chief of the Army Staff (Strategic) Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai and former Flag Officer Vice Admiral Anil Chawla (Retd) also took part in the discussions.

Beyond the formal discussions, the dialogue served as a platform to foster long-term strategic thinking, highlight emerging regional challenges, and envision the future trajectory of India's defence and security capabilities, the statement said.

Instituted in 2023, the Dweep Diksha Dialogue reflects ANC's evolution from a geographically isolated outpost into a dynamic operational and intellectual hub, capable of influencing policy, operational planning, and regional stability.

The dialogue reinforces ANC's position as a hub for professional military education, operational experimentation, and joint-service cooperation.

Through these engagements, ANC is positioning itself as a decisive anchor for India's national interests in the IOR, guiding the country's maritime strategy for decades to come, the official statement said.

