Dwarka accident case: Delhi HC declines gag order, restricts disclosure of minor's identity

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to impose a blanket gag order on media reporting in connection with the Dwarka road accident case involving a minor accused.

Observing that press freedom cannot be curtailed entirely, the Delhi High Court underscored that freedom of expression and of the press are integral to a democratic society.

It was hearing a plea filed by the father of the juvenile accused in the accident that claimed the life of a 23‑year‑old motorcyclist, seeking restrictions on media coverage of the case.

The petitioner contended that media personnel were allegedly pursuing the minor and his family continuously and subjecting them to harassment through extensive coverage.

Issuing notices to the Centre and the Press Council of India on the father's petition, the Delhi High Court ordered that no information capable of revealing minor's identity or portraying his character should be disclosed or published in any manner.

The case relates to a fatal road accident in Delhi’s Dwarka area on February 3, in which Sahil Dhaneshra (23) died after a Scorpio SUV, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old minor, rammed his motorcycle head-on near Lal Bahadur Shastri College.

According to allegations raised by the victim’s mother, the minor was filming social media reels while speeding moments before the collision.

The impact also caused the SUV to crash into a parked cab, seriously injuring its driver. The minor, who did not possess a valid driving licence, was apprehended and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which sent him to an observation home.

He was later granted interim bail on February 10 to enable him to appear for his Class 10 Board examinations.

Delhi Police have registered a case under Sections 281 (rash driving), 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 125(a) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The minor’s father was detained during the investigation and later released, with police indicating that he would be named in the chargesheet under relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Initially, investigators sought to try him as an adult, and his age was recorded as 19 years in the FIR. However, identification documents later submitted by the family’s lawyer established that he was a minor.

During the probe, investigators confirmed that the Scorpio was being driven by the minor and that he did not hold a valid driving licence. Police said further investigation into the matter is underway.

