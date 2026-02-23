'Duryodhana-like fall for Maharashtra rulers': Shiv Sena(UBT) in 'Saamana'

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) The Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) on Monday strongly criticised the Mahayuti government, likening their political conduct to the hubris of the antagonist Duryodhana from the Mahabharata.

The Thackeray camp, in an editorial titled "Duryodhana’s Ego: No Need for a Leader of the Opposition!" in the party's mouthpiece, 'Saamana', claimed that there has been a democratic erosion caused by individual ego. It paints a picture of a ruling establishment that views the role of Leader of Opposition (LoP) not as a constitutional necessity, but as an annoyance to be eliminated.

The editorial coincides with the commencement of the state’s Budget Session, which is notably starting without a designated LoP in the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council.

Drawing a historical parallel, the editorial said that just as Duryodhana refused to grant the Pandavas even a "needlepoint of land", the current administration is unwilling to concede any constitutional space to the opposition. It characterises this as the "pinnacle of ego".

The party questioned the sanctity of the legislature in the editorial, asking whether the temple of democracy is being converted into a "private firm for the rulers". It asserts that the LoP is not just a party representative but the "voice of the public" essential for holding the government accountable.

The editorial focused on recent parliamentary friction surrounding the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and the opposition’s attempts to move a no-confidence resolution. It claimed that the government is actively trying to "isolate" the Congress party by weaning away smaller allies, effectively trying to break the INDIA bloc from within.

The Thackeray camp accused the Mahayuti government of trying to evade accountability by sidelining the opposition. It referred to the recent "clean chits" given to political figures (specifically Parth Pawar and Ajit Pawar) and questioned the transparency regarding high-profile incidents. It pointed towards structural issues in the Metro projects and alleged mismanagement within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), suggesting that without a strong LoP, these "black deeds" go unchallenged.

By delaying local body elections and appointing administrators over municipal corporations, the editorial claimed the state is transitioning toward a "dictatorship".

The editorial firmly backed the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA) decision to boycott the customary tea invitation hosted by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday. “It is better to raise a voice against the government's black deeds than to drink their 'black tea'," the editorial said, echoing a sentiment shared by Shiv Sena(UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray.

The editorial concluded with a grim historical reminder, stating that "ego is the root of destruction". It warned the ruling alliance that history remembers the eventual downfall of Duryodhana, suggesting that running a legislature without an opposition leader is equivalent to "the murder of democracy".

--IANS

sj/dpb